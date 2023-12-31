The Mad Max series gave a lot to talk about at the end of this year thanks to the first trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Well, the film is also stirring up the community of video game fans of the series, as one of its underrated titles would become canon.

The multimedia action franchise created by George Miller y Byron Kennedy At the end of the 70s he had a total of 4 films and the next one, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga It will be a spin-off that will act as a sequel to the previous production, Mad Max: Fury Road. There is one more film in plans, Mad Max: The Wastelandbut it is so far away that it still has no release date or window.

The next, Furiosa: A Mad Max Sagawill arrive in May 2024 and there are reasons why fans of the video games in the series will not want to miss it and may even recognize something that the film shows, since it would incorporate what happened in the game of the saga into the canon of the films in the saga. 2015.

We know this thanks to the film critic Drew McWeenywho through his Twitter account said he had had access to the film's script and assured that the material will make it clear that “the Mad Max video game is canon“.

Unfortunately, it is unknown what makes people think McWeeny that the film will be canon to the video game or if there will be several details of the title, including characters or more events, or just a reference to them.

The video game Mad Max (2015) would be canon in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

How many games does the Mad Max series have?

The action franchise was originally adapted to the world of video games with the title for NES Mad Max (1990)which was based on the film Mad Max 2.

The video game series continued with a second installment that was released until 2015hand in hand with Avalanche Studios and that it was not based on a particular film, but on the universe of the series; in fact, George Miller was consulted during pre-production.

Curiously, the history of Mad Max in video games it has not been the best, since it has only had 2 games in more than 30 years. One more was in development, titled The Road Warriorbut its developer Mindscape had to change the name and release it under the name Outlander after having lost the license before it was ready.

It is also known that there are 2 other games that were in development in Interplay Entertainment and with the participation of the creative best known for God of War Cory Barlogbut unfortunately they were not released.

