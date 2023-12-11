Actor Mark Wahlberg talks about the situation of Uncharted 2, the sequel to the 2022 action film.

The adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved video games introduced us to Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. The film grossed more than $407 million in 2022 and that’s why we wonder when they will make Uncharted 2. Now we have interesting news.

In a recent interview, he said: “I’ve heard a lot of different ideas. I know someone has written a script and is still working on it, and it would involve having the mustache all the time. Which makes a lot of sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache. It took me a little while to grow it out because at one point we tried to do it with a fake mustache and, I don’t know, I just don’t have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like I’ve put a piece of duct tape over my mouth and I feel ridiculous. I admire actors who can wear wigs, prosthetics, makeup and all that. I have successfully used a prosthesis, but that was a long time ago. When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a good tag for the end of that movie. So if we can do better than the first one, you know, I’d be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now.” He told TD.

What is the first one about? (Attention SPOILERS)

A late-night encounter in a museum sets off a series of events that lead Nathan Drake and his brother Sam on separate paths, marked by disillusionment and betrayal. Fifteen years later, an adult Nathan, skilled and somewhat carefree, immerses himself in the world of robbery while working as a bartender in New York. His life takes a turn when Victor “Sully” Sullivan, an old acquaintance of his brother Sam, finds him and reveals that Sam is in trouble and needs help. With old postcards and a family connection at stake, Nathan embarks on an adventure to find his missing brother.

Nathan and Sully’s journey takes them to a treasure auction, where an encounter with contentious rivals reveals the dangerous ramifications of their quest. An alliance with Chloe Frazer, a young treasure expert, becomes crucial in her quest to unravel the secrets of an ancient journal that points to the lost treasure of Magellan and Elcano’s Expedition. As they follow the clues in a frantic search, they discover the existence of a secret crypt in a church in Barcelona. However, their search for the treasure turns into a dead end when Chloe betrays Nathan, knocking him unconscious and taking valuable clues with her.

A shocking revelation from Sully triggers a wave of emotions in Nathan, who confronts his partner for hiding the truth about his brother’s fate. Despite the betrayal and deceptions, Nathan decides to continue his deceased brother’s mission, in honor of his memory. In a race against time and against mortal enemies, he heads to the Philippines in hopes of unearthing the treasure before those who wish to claim it for their own sinister interests.

In an unexpected twist, Nathan discovers the precise location of the hidden treasure, while Chloe, still in pursuit, is distracted by false coordinates. Nathan and Sully encounter the rich history of Magellan and Elcano’s expedition, but their victory is threatened when their enemies catch up to them in a final showdown. In a frantic fight for survival and loot, they manage to defeat their pursuers, securing a little loot and escaping, leaving Chloe empty-handed.

However, a mid-credits scene reveals an intriguing twist: a prisoner, identified as Sam Drake, Nathan’s supposedly deceased brother, writes mysterious letters, challenging the belief of his death and pointing out that there is much more to discover.

