Star Wars lightsaber replicas reach a new level with the Force FX Elite series from Hasbro Pulse. We show you what Leia Organa's looks like (pun intended).

If you are fans of the Star Wars movies, you have surely been tempted at some point by the bright side of merchandising. The friends of Hasbro Pulse are specialists in that field and, within its Black Series line (which also includes action figures, for example), have the Force FX Elite productsalmost, almost real lightsabers.

Is about replicas of the “official” sabers worn by the different Star Wars characters. In this case, Hasbro Pulse has sent us the Leia Organa's lightsaberwhich bears a certain resemblance to Luke Skywalker's, but with some personal touches.

These lightsabers can simply serve as a display piece, of course (as you can see in the video that heads this content, they include a base for this), but The most fun thing is to put the batteries in and turn them on to see how their light and sound effects perform.

The saber hilt includes a motion sensor so that both the light and the sound effects reproduce the sensation of shaking the weapon, hitting it or even, if we hold down the button, “pretend” that we are using the blade to go through a door or wall, like in the movies.

Of course, pieces with this quality and finish come at a price. This Leia's Force FX Elite saber costs about 300 eurosbut now it is on sale and you may be able to get it for around 200 or even less, so it may be a good time to take advantage.

By the way, since it's Christmas and we're reviewing a toy this geeky and cool, we needed someone up to the task of such a great circumstance. We have prepared a little surprise for you to Hobby Consolas veterans, as a “family” gift…

Now that we have seen the sable láser Force FX Elite de Star Warswould you like us to review other geek products of this type in the future? Leave your suggestions in the comments below. For now, you can enjoy the beastly animatronic Grimlock from Transformers or our latest review of the Masters of the Universe. May our inner child never leave!