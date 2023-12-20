PC Engine and Turbografx games are revived thanks to Analogue Duo, a marvel for retro lovers that finally reaches its buyers.

There are waits that weigh more than others and that is exactly what has happened to us with the Analogue Duo launchthe new console from a company that has specialized in a aftermarket (new devices that play old games) high profile. All Analogue consoles are expensive, but very satisfying and the Duo is no exception.

It has taken many months to arrive since reservations opened (we bought it on May 17, 2023), but the company promised that all buyers would have their device in each before the end of the year and it seems that they have delivered. Let's see if we take note, Polymega, ahem.

In the video above we show you in detail how it works, but in general terms, Analogue Duo is a device capable of playing both HuCards (the card format used by Japanese PC Engine consoles or their Turbografx equivalents) such as the CD-ROMs that were released for the corresponding adapters.

Its design is reminiscent of the Turbo Duo or PC Engine Duo model, but more stylized. In addition, of course, the console is designed for new times. Although reads games without emulation (uses FPGA), allows outputting the native signal in HD via HDMI.

Not only that, but we can view game information that we are going to execute and we can save the game if we insert an SD card.

From the console menu we can configure sound or pictureeven to simulate the aesthetics of the elusive PC Engine LT portable console.

As for controls, it is possible to use the original PC Engine ones (the ones we had in Spain for Turbografx use a thicker plug and require an adapter) or Bluetooth and USB controls, such as the PC Engine Mini one, which comes in handy.

Perhaps a small drawback in that regard is that We can only connect 4 controllers at a time, while on the original console sessions of up to 5 players could be set up. Well, we don't think that circumstance would happen too much, in any case…

The visual quality, as you can see in the video at the top, is sensational. It's nice to see the games with that color and clarity.

It is clear that, especially in Spain, PC Engine / Turbografx consoles were a rarity which did not interest many people, but thanks to the overwhelming success they had in Japan, there is a whole universe of platforms, shooters and fighting games to discover.

Analogue Duo, in addition to being niche, costs a lot of money (Its official price is 250 dollarsplus whatever the shipping and tariffs cost from the US), but there is no better way to enjoy the consoles created by NEC.