Team by team, the list of players absent in the 13th round of the championship

Francesco Calvi

December 1st – 10.58am – MILAN

Injured: El Bilal Touré (50 days), Palomino (to be evaluated), Toloi (to be evaluated), Zappacosta (to be evaluated).

Injured: Soumaoro (2 months), Karlsson (4 weeks), Orsolini (to be evaluated), Corazza (15 days), Bonifazi (to be evaluated), El Azzouzi (to be evaluated).

Injured: Rog (season over), Capradossi (to be evaluated), Nandez (one month), Di Pardo (20 days), Mancosu (7 days).

Injured: Pezzella (a month and a half), Baldanzi (to be evaluated).

Injured: Dodo (5 months), Castrovilli (2 months).

Injured: Kalaj (to be evaluated), Lirola (10 days), Marchizza (to be evaluated), Harroui (7 days).

Injured: Bani (7 days), Gudmundsson (7 days), Strootman (25 days).

Injured: Bastoni (7 days), Pavard (20 days).

Injured: De Sciglio (30 days), Weah (7 days).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (7 months).

Injured: Casale (to be evaluated), Romagnoli (to be evaluated), Zaccagni (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kaba (to be evaluated).

Injured: Thiaw (2 months), Leao (to be evaluated), Okafor (to be evaluated), Caldara (2 months), Pellegrino (2 months), Sportiello (to be evaluated), Kjaer (7 days), Kalulu (4 months).

Disqualified: Giroud (1).

Injured: Izzo (14 days), Cittadini (7 days), Caprari (6 months), Vignato (7 days), F.Carboni (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Gomez (two years for doping).

Injured: Mario Rui (4 weeks) Olivera (4 months) Lindstrom (2 weeks).

Injured: Kumbulla (30 days), Abraham (2 months), Smalling (to be evaluated).

Injured: Ochoa (10 days) Tchaouna (10 days).

Injured: Alvarez (30 days), Obiang (to be evaluated), Viti (to be evaluated).

Injured: Ricci (5 days), Schuurs (6 months), N’Guessan (10 days), Sazonov (10 days).

Injured: Semedo (8 days), Ebosse (7 months), Davis (10 days), Ehizibue (to be evaluated), Deulofeu (90 days), Brenner (60 days), Bijol (to be evaluated), Quina (to be evaluated).

Injured: Magnani (to be evaluated), Cabal (to be evaluated).

