Francesco Calvi

22 December 2023 (change at 4.32pm) – MILAN

Team by team, the list of injured or suspended players ahead of the seventeenth matchday of Serie A.

Injured: El Bilal Touré (50 days), Palomino (to be evaluated), Toloi (to be evaluated), Scamacca (to be evaluated).

Injured: Soumaoro (one month), Karlsson (10 days).

Injured: Rog (season over), Capradossi (to be evaluated), Shomurodov (to be evaluated).

Injured: Pezzella (30 days), Caputo (to be evaluated), Bereszynski (to be evaluated), Guarino (to be evaluated).

Injured: Dodo (3 months), Castrovilli (2 months), Gonzalez (2 months), Bonaventura (6 days), Fourth (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kalaj (to be evaluated), Marchizza (to be evaluated), Reinier (to be evaluated), Mazzitelli (to be evaluated), Oyono (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Okoli (1).

Injured: Messias (returned in the 18th), Retegui (returned in the 18th).

Injured: Cuadrado (4 months), Dumfries (10 days).

Injured: De Sciglio (30 days), Kean (in doubt for the 20th).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (7 months).

Injured: Romagnoli (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Lazzari (2).

Injured: Almqvist (5 days), Dorgu (to be evaluated).

Injured: Thiaw (2 months), Caldara (2 months), Pobega (4 months), Okafor (to be evaluated), Musah (to be evaluated), Kalulu (3 months).

Injured: Caprari (6 months), F.Carboni (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Gomez (two years for doping).

Injured: Elmas (to be evaluated), Olivera (2 months).

Injured: Kumbulla (30 days), Abraham (2 months), Smalling (to be evaluated), Dybala (to be evaluated), Spinazzola (to be evaluated), Azmoun (to be evaluated).

Injured: Ochoa (8 days).

Disqualified: Major (1).

Injured: Alvarez (30 days), Obiang (to be evaluated), Viti (to be evaluated).

Injured: Schuurs (6 months), N'Guessan (7 days).

Disqualified: Bellanova (1).

Injured: Semedo (30 days), Ebosse (7 months), Davis (10 days), Deulofeu (90 days), Brenner (60 days), Bijol (60 days), Quina (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Payero (1).

Injured: Magnani (to be evaluated).

