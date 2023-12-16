Team by team, the list of players who will not be able to take the field in the 16th round of the championship

Francesco Calvi

December 15th – 11.17am – MILAN

Team by team, the list of injured or suspended players ahead of the sixteenth matchday of Serie A.

Injured: El Bilal Touré (50 days), Palomino (to be evaluated), Toloi (to be evaluated), Kolasinac (to be evaluated), Scamacca (to be evaluated).

Injured: Soumaoro (2 months), Karlsson (15 days), Orsolini (15 days), Corazza (7 days), Bonifazi (7 days), El Azzouzi (5 days), De Silvestri (7 days).

Injured: Rog (season over), Capradossi (to be evaluated).

Injured: Pezzella (a month and a half), Caputo (to be evaluated), Bereszynski (to be evaluated), Guarino (to be evaluated).

Injured: Dodo (4 months), Castrovilli (2 months), Gonzalez (to be evaluated).

Injured: Kalaj (to be evaluated), Marchizza (to be evaluated), Reinier (to be evaluated), Mazzitelli (to be evaluated).

Injured: Strootman (20 days), Retegui (to be evaluated).

Injured: De Vrij (10 days), Dumfries (10 days), Pavard (to be evaluated).

Injured: De Sciglio (30 days), Kean (30 days).

Disqualified: Pogba (suspended for doping), Fagioli (7 months).

Injured: Patric (to be evaluated), Romagnoli (to be evaluated), Isaksen (20 days).

Injured: Almqvist (5 days).

Disqualified: Gonzalez (1).

Injured: Thiaw (2 months), Caldara (2 months), Pellegrino (2 months), Sportiello (to be evaluated), Kjaer (to be evaluated), Kalulu (3 months).

Disqualified: Calabria (1).

Injured: Izzo (14 days), Cittadini (to be evaluated), Caprari (6 months), Vignato (to be evaluated), F. Carboni (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Gomez (two years for doping).

Injured: Mario Rui (one week) Olivera (2 months).

Disqualified: Cajuste (1).

Injured: Kumbulla (30 days), Abraham (2 months), Smalling (to be evaluated), Dybala (to be evaluated), Spinazzola (to be evaluated), Azmoun (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Lukaku (1), Zalewski (1).

Injured: Ochoa (10 days).

Disqualified: Fazio (1).

Injured: Alvarez (30 days), Obiang (to be evaluated), Viti (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Tressoldi (1).

Injured: Schuurs (6 months), N'Guessan (10 days), Sazonov (10 days).

Injured: Semedo (30 days), Ebosse (7 months), Davis (10 days), Deulofeu (90 days), Brenner (60 days), Bijol (60 days), Quina (to be evaluated).

Disqualified: Ferreira (1).

Injured: Pharaoni (to be evaluated), Cruz (to be evaluated).

