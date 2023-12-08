loading…

The UN Security Council will hold a vote to decide whether to call a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – UN Security Council will meet in the next few hours to decide whether to call an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip .

This comes two days after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres took the unprecedented step of implementing Article 99 of the UN charter.

This is the most dramatic step taken by a UN Secretary General in decades.

This step allows the UN Secretary General to convey to the UN Security Council any issues that in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.

Reporting from the BBC, Friday (8/12/2023), the United Arab Emirates has prepared a draft resolution which will later be put to a vote. It requires at least nine affirmative votes and no vetoes from the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.

Previously, Guterres took a rare step in responding to Israel’s indiscriminate attacks in the Gaza Strip. The Portuguese man adopted Article 99 of the UN Charter to officially warn the UNSC regarding the global threat posed by Israel’s incessant attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“This is important. The civilian population must be spared from greater danger. With a humanitarian ceasefire, the means for survival can be restored, and humanitarian aid can be distributed safely and in a timely manner throughout the Gaza Strip,” he stressed.

“Civilians throughout Gaza face grave danger,” said the UN Secretary General, adding that, since the start of Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, “More than 15,000 people have been reported killed, more than 40% of whom are children. Thousands more were injured. More than half of the houses have been destroyed. About 80% of the 2.2 million population have been forced to flee to increasingly smaller areas.”

“More than 1.1 million people have sought refuge in UNRWA facilities across Gaza, creating overcrowded, undignified and unhygienic conditions. Others had nowhere to take shelter and found themselves on the streets. The explosive remains of the war made the region uninhabitable. “There is no effective protection of civilians,” he said.