Palestinians wait for the distribution of free food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 21, 2023. Photo/AP

NEW YORK – The UN Security Council on Friday (22/12/2023) passed a resolution calling for “urgent steps” to immediately allow “safe, unimpeded and expanded” humanitarian access to Gaza.

The resolution came amid the Israeli colonial regime's brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to an Anadolu Agency report.

After several days of intense negotiations and lengthy delays, the United Arab Emirates' proposed resolution passed by a vote of 13-0, with the US and Russia abstaining. The US and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The resolution demands that parties to the conflict allow and facilitate the use of all available routes and throughout the Gaza Strip, including border crossings, to ensure humanitarian and aid personnel reach civilian populations in need.

The resolution calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a “senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator” to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Friday, Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia proposed amendments to the draft resolution on Gaza that included a call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“The Russian Federation proposed the following verbal amendment… 'and in this regard calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access as well as taking urgent steps towards a continued cessation of hostilities,'” Nebenzia said.

This vote is very important because since October 7, a number of Security Council resolutions regarding the conflict have failed to be passed due to vetoes from its permanent members.

The failure to pass resolutions related to Gaza at the UN Security Council has so far caused several world leaders and observers to question the effectiveness of the council.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has waged a destructive war in Gaza, killing more than 20,057 Palestinians and injuring 53,320 people, most of them children and women.

The Israeli colonial regime's brutal attacks caused massive damage to infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to Palestinian and international sources.

