UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that 2023 would be full of suffering and war. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The year 2023 is a time filled with great suffering, violence and climate chaos. This is the reflection expressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The UN chief voiced hope for 2024 on Thursday and urged unity to rebuild trust.

“2023 has been a year of extraordinary suffering, violence and climate chaos. Humanity is suffering. Our planet is in danger. 2023 is the hottest year on record,” said Antonio Guterres in a video message for the new year, reported by Anadolu.

Society is deteriorating further due to increasing poverty and hunger, Guterres said, adding that wars are increasing in number and ferocity, and trust is waning.

“2024 must be the year to rebuild trust and restore hope. We must unite across differences to find shared solutions. For climate action. For economic opportunity and a just global financial system that benefits everyone,” he said.

The world must stand against the discrimination and hatred that poison relations between countries and communities, the UN chief said, adding that new technologies such as artificial intelligence must be used for good.

“The United Nations will continue to mobilize world support for peace, sustainable development and human rights. “Let us resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in everything we can achieve together,” he explained.

“I wish you a happy and peaceful New Year,” he added.

