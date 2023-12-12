loading…

The UN ratifies an immediate ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza Strip . This resolution is not legally binding, but symbolically shows the world’s view of the conflict.

Reporting from Sky News, Wednesday (13/12/2023) 153 UN member states voted in favor, 10 rejected and 23 abstained.

In the list of countries that reject it, two strong allies of the United States (US) and Israel are not surprisingly among the countries that oppose the resolution. Among these countries are also two small islands in the Pacific – Micronesia and Nauru – with a combined population of less than 130,000 people.

Reporting from Al Jazeera, apart from the four countries mentioned above, other countries that refused were Austria, Czech Republic, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay.

For similar context, a previous resolution in October with similar wording resulted in 121 votes in favor, 14 against, and 44 abstentions.

The current UN resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law – in particular regarding the protection of civilians; demands for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.

More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, about two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Hamas-controlled territory’s Ministry of Health.

About 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled the besieged territory, where UN agencies say there is no safe place to flee.

The war began when Hamas invaded southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

