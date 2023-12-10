loading…

The UN claims that Israel wants to expel Gaza residents to move to Egypt. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini claims that Israel may be preparing to force Palestinians in Gaza en masse to Egypt. Cairo strongly rejected this.

Lazzarini issued the warning in an op-ed for the LA Times on Saturday, as 1.9 million Palestinians remain trapped on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip amid dire humanitarian conditions.

“The developments we are witnessing indicate an effort to move Palestinians to Egypt, regardless of whether they live there or are resettled elsewhere,” Lazzarini wrote. He added that the Israeli military’s destruction of northern Gaza was “the first stage of such a scenario”.

Their advancing campaign in the southern city of Khan Younis, which has pushed Palestinians from there to the southern tip of the enclave, is the next phase.

“If this path continues, leading to what many call the second Nakba, Gaza will no longer be a land for Palestinians,” Lazzarini said.

Previously, Egypt and Jordan did not accept Palestinian refugees. The two countries, which each flank Israel and share borders with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, have responded with strong rejections. Jordan already has a large Palestinian population.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said that the current war is not only aimed at fighting Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, “but is also an attempt to encourage the civilian population to … migrate to Egypt. .” He warned this could undermine peace in the region.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II gave a similar message a day earlier, saying, “There are no refugees in Jordan, there are no refugees in Egypt.”

Their rejection is rooted in fears that Israel wants to force the permanent expulsion of Palestinians to their country and quash Palestinian demands for statehood. El-Sissi also said a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, where they might launch attacks against Israel, endangering the two countries’ 40-year-old peace agreement.

