The UN General Assembly will demand an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – UN General Assembly appears to be demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas . Previously, the United States (US) had vetoed this step at the Security Council.

No country has veto power in the 193-member General Assembly, which will vote on a draft resolution blocked by the US at the 15-member Security Council last week.

The General Assembly resolution is non-binding but has political weight and reflects global views on the war in the Gaza Strip, as health authorities in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory say the death toll from Israeli attacks has exceeded 18,000.

The assembly’s vote came a day after 12 Security Council envoys visited the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side, the only place where humanitarian aid and limited fuel shipments cross into Gaza. The US itself did not send any representatives on the trip.

“With every step it takes, the US looks increasingly isolated from mainstream UN opinion,” said Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group as quoted by Reuters, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it will only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supported a pause in fighting to protect civilians and allowed the release of hostages taken by Palestinian militants in a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

In October, the UN General Assembly called for an immediate, long-term and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire leading to a cessation of hostilities in a resolution adopted with 121 votes in favor, 14 against – including the US – and 44 abstentions.

Some diplomats and observers expect Tuesday’s vote local time to gain greater support. Two-thirds support is needed to get a majority.