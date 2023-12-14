loading…

The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, in New York, United States, on December 12, 2023. Photo/Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency

NEW YORK – The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in favor of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Now, a UN General Assembly official emphasized on Wednesday (13/12/2023) that the resolution must be implemented.

“President of the General Assembly (PGA) Dennis Francis firmly believes that what happened yesterday was a victory of a lifetime,” UN General Assembly spokesperson Monica Grayley told reporters in New York.

His remarks came a day after 153 countries at the UN General Assembly voted in favor of a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, while 10 countries voted against it and 23 countries abstained.

“Now is the time for this resolution to be implemented,” stressed Grayley.

According to him, the adoption of the resolution was a “clear expression” by the General Assembly.

Grayley also said world Catholic leader Pope Francis has been “very consistent” with what he has said since October 7 that hostilities must stop immediately.

Separately, UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric's spokesman said the resolution's adoption sent a “clear message” from the international community.

“Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) will continue to advocate and push for a humanitarian ceasefire both publicly and privately,” said Dujarric.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and launched ground attacks in retaliation for a cross-border attack carried out by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on October 7.

A total of 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel's official death toll in Hamas attacks stands at 1,200, while around 139 people are still being held hostage, according to official figures.

