Palestinians search for victims of an Israeli attack in Rafah, Gaza Strip, December 14 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – Nine weeks of war have made Gaza uninhabitable, according to the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday (14/12/2023).

As hunger rages and UN shelters are overcrowded, the organization demands an end to Israel's siege of the enclave.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, the commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, described how Israel's ground operation in Gaza had pushed more than a million refugees south towards the city of Rafah.

“Rafah is a refugee center,” said Lazzarini. “One (UN) warehouse is a shelter for 30,000 people. The lucky ones have managed to enter our location. Others have absolutely nowhere to go. They live in the open, in the cold, in the mud, and under the rain. Everywhere you look is filled with temporary shelters. Everywhere you go, people are desperate, hungry and scared.”

At the start of its bombing campaign in October, Israel urged residents of Gaza City located north of the enclave to migrate south for their own safety.

Those who obeyed the colonial regime's orders then had to move further south when Israeli planes began bombing the city of Khan Younis.

With Israeli ground forces now pouring into both cities, Rafah remains the only relatively safe area in the entire region.

“The influx of residents into Rafah has increased the city's population fourfold and strained the resources of what was once the poorest sector in Gaza,” said Lazzarini.

Israel's total siege has led to food and water shortages.