Gaza is called Hell on Earth because of the bomb attacks launched by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army continues to carry out air attacks after a ceasefire for several days. New fighting will worsen the extreme humanitarian emergency in Gaza to the point that the area is being called Hell on Earth.

“Hell on Earth has returned to Gaza,” said Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian office in Geneva, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said that within hours, many people were reported dead and injured. “Families were told to evacuate again. Hope was dashed,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths added that children, women and men in Gaza “have nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on”.

The pause that began on November 24 has been extended twice and Israel says it can continue as long as Hamas releases 10 hostages a day. But after seven days – during which women, children and foreign hostages were freed – mediators failed to find a formula for freeing more hostages.

Israel accuses Hamas of refusing to release all the women it holds. A Palestinian official said the destruction occurred among female Israeli soldiers.

Then, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli tanks did not stop shelling the enclave and warships attacked the coastline of the Gaza Strip.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas following an October 7 attack in which the group said it killed about 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Israeli attacks have since ravaged much of Gaza, which Hamas has ruled since 2007. The Palestinian health authority considered reliable by the UN says more than 15,000 Gazans, including 6,150 children, have been killed and thousands more are missing.