Sullivan tomorrow in Israel after Biden's criticism of Netanyahu

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will arrive in Israel tomorrow where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet. Sullivan's arrival – although already scheduled – takes place a day later President Joe Biden's criticism of the government in Jerusalem on the fact that the war in Gaza against Hamas with the deaths of civilians is alienating the world's sympathy towards the Jewish state. According to some media reports, Israel fears that Sullivan will present Israel with a deadline of a few weeks to end the war.

UN Assembly approves draft calling for ceasefire in Gaza

The UN General Assembly has resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza” approved. The draft also expresses “serious concern for the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza”, in the wake of the text rejected by the Security Council on Friday due to the US veto. The resolution obtained 153 votes in favour, 10 against (including Austria, USA, Israel), and 23 abstentions, including Germany and Italy, while France voted in favour.

Gaza: Hamas, 'respect UN request for truce, stop genocide'

Hamas has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Arab media reported. Izzat Al-Rishq, member of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamist movement, “urged the international community to continue to put pressure” on what he called the “occupation forces” and called for “respect” for the UN decision . In a short statement, Al-Rishq also condemned “the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing” against the people of the Gaza Strip.

Biden: “Israel is losing support around the world”

“Israel is starting to lose support around the world.” Joe Biden said this at an election event in Washington, underlining that Netanyahu “must strengthen and change” the Israeli government to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

