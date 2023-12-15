loading…

Israeli soldiers use loudspeakers at a mosque in Jenin, West Bank, to sing Jewish songs. Photo/right

NEW YORK – The United Nations (UN) emphasizes that religious places need to be respected. The UN's stance on Thursday (14/12/2023) was after footage on social media showed Israeli soldiers carrying out Jewish rituals inside a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin.

“Desecration of religious sites must not be tolerated. And it goes against common decency. “Religious sites need to be respected and must not be misused in any way,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

His statement came after Israel's right-wing Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, shared a video of soldiers performing Jewish rituals inside a mosque in Jenin.

The video shows an Israeli soldier reciting the Shema Yisrael prayer over a mosque loudspeaker. Another soldier was heard saying the soldiers were inside the mosque in Jenin.

The soldiers still wearing shoes entered the place where the muezzin called the call to prayer. The soldiers then sang Jewish songs with loudspeakers that could be heard around the mosque area.

The soldiers have reportedly been disciplined. However, it is not clear what form the sanctions will take on the army.

Turning to Gaza, Dujarric said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported heavy rain fell on Wednesday in Gaza and flooding had worsened the struggle of Palestinian refugees.

“The falling rain, coupled with the absence of effective waste management, has significantly increased the risk of disease spread,” he explained.

Dujarric also emphasized that 156 separate incidents had affected UNRWA locations since 7 October.

Tensions are running high in the West Bank amid Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

In the West Bank, 288 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and more than 4,000 detained, according to Palestinian data.

