Sigrid Kaag was appointed as humanitarian aid coordinator for Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United Nations (UN) appointed a coordinator to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. It was part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted to increase humanitarian assistance.

Sigrid Kaag, the outgoing Dutch finance minister, will become senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator in Gaza starting January 8.

“In this role he will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” said the UN statement, reported by Reuters. He will also establish a “mechanism” to speed up aid to Gaza through countries not involved in the conflict.

A veteran UN diplomat, Kaag previously headed a team of international weapons experts tasked with overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical stockpile.

In July he announced he would leave the government due to an increasingly “toxic” environment for politicians in the Netherlands.

“We look forward to coordinating closely with Ms. Kaag and the UN Office of Project Services in efforts to expedite and simplify the delivery of humanitarian assistance to save the lives of Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

A UN Security Council resolution on Friday did not call for a ceasefire after a week-long delayed vote and intense negotiations to avoid a United States veto.

The resolution calls for “urgent measures to immediately enable safe, unimpeded and expanded humanitarian access and create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Amid global outrage over the rising death toll in Gaza in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the US abstained from allowing the 15-member council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.