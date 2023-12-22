The controversial and controversial saga of the clone is reinvented by Brian Michael Bendis in the tenth comprehensive Ultimate Spiderman compilation published by Panini Comics

If we talk about long and quality stages with Spiderman as the protagonist, few will be able to rival the work they did Brian Michael Bendis y Mark Bagleymainly, in the Ultimate Universe. It was not only about rebooting the character, but also about daring to tell the same stories again but from a current and different point of view, almost always improving the original version. The last volume collected by Panini Comics is good proof of this, the one that comes to us under the title of Ultimate Comprehensive. Ultimate Spiderman 10 – The Clone Saga.

The worst episode in Spiderman's life

If we ask the faithful readers of Spiderman about what has been, in their opinion, the character's worst story within his continuity, many of the answers will probably refer to One more day (also known as the Mephistazowhere the relationship between Peter Parker y Mary Jane Watson), a sins of the past (where we discovered the affair between Gwen Stacy y Norman Osborn) and, of course, to the clone saga.

In the original saga, published in the mid-nineties, we were brought back a character we had thought dead for decades: Peter's clone. He had returned under the name of Ben Reilly and with it would bring the appearance of other clones, being Kaine the most notable. This saga would end with the death of May Parker, with Mary Jane's pregnancy, with the escabechina of most of these clones and with the revelation that it was Peter and not Ben who was the clone. It may not sound so bad told this way, but it was a disaster of epic proportions.

Improved clones

In this reinterpretation, the surprise comes to us from the beginning when, in a fight between the wall-crawler and the Scorpion, his mask is removed to reveal a face identical to Peter's. From here on, new clones will be added to the plot, including a disfigured Kaine. Tarantulawhose greatest peculiarity is having six arms.

And the surprises will not stop accumulating. We will have high-impact resurrections, big revelations (some secret identities will be discovered), romantic entanglements and fundamental changes in the nature of some character. You could say that the level of chaos and madness that Bendis subjects us to here is similar in scope to that of the Clone Saga. Tierra-616but here the author gives a lesson on how these types of stories should be conducted.

As for the main protagonists of the original saga, here Ben Reilly is a laboratory assistant and Miles Warren the psychiatrist of Harry Osbornhired by him to eliminate all memories he has about him. Green Goblin. Even so, the first will have a fundamental role in the origin of everything that happens here along with an illustrious villain known as the wall-crawler…

Bendis a tope

In case it had not been clear during the clone plot, here Bendis is probably at his highest narrative level as far as sleepover stories are concerned, after the conclusion of this one, and after a small arc in which the web-slinger will be seen accompanied by the Ultimate version of heroes like Daredevil, Shang-Chi, Iron Fist or the Doctor Strangethe volume closes with an episode titled The conversation which will remain as one of the best in the series.

And not so much because of the number itself, that too, but because it represents the culmination of something that Bendis had been working on for more than a hundred episodes: a very clever construction of characters. And this chapter is proof that, when a scriptwriter has worked well on his characters, making them shine later in something as simple as a talking heads conversation is relatively easy.

In short, with this volume we will have one of the best stories of this definitive wall-crawler (at least until the arrival of Miles Morales), a treat for every good superhero comic reader.

As for the magnificent edition, the deluxe volume Ultimate Integral. Ultimate Spiderman 10 – The Clone Saga published by Panini Comics in hardcover contains 400 pages in color with a size of 18 x 27.5 cm. and includes translation by Santiago Garcia from the issues of the American edition of Ultimate Spiderman from #97 to #111, plus an introduction by Julian M. Clemente titled The impossible challenge of the spider clone and a final extras section with some sketches and covers. The recommended retail price of this volume is 48 € and went on sale in July 2023.

Ultimate Comprehensive. Ultimate Spiderman 10 – The Clone Saga

ISBN: 9788411505253

All the clues dropped since the beginning of the series begin to fall into place: The evidence leads to the abandoned warehouse where Spiderman had his first battle. Peter Parker's world will never be the same.

A new Scorpion, Spiderwoman, Doctor Octopus, Matanza, Nick Fury, The Fantastic Four and more, much more, in the volume that represents the arrival of Ultimate Spider-Man #100 USA and the embodiment of the most controversial adventure ever experienced by the net thrower. What would happen if Peter Parker had a clone? Well now he thinks if, in reality, there were many…

Guion: Brian Michael Bendis

Dibujo: Mark Bagley