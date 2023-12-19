War, Zelensky has lost the consensus of his people. And no more weapons are arriving in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost two years now, but Putin he has no intention of stopping and he declared it openly in his end-of-year speech. But if the Russian people are practically all on the side of their president, a huge favorite for reconfirmation Kremlin Even in the upcoming elections, things are changing a lot on the Ukrainian front. There popularity di Volodymyr Zelensky it's gone down to the minimum. In one year, trust in the president has dropped by over 20%, according to a survey published by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology. And while military operations are being reduced at the front due to lack of ammunition and foreign supplies, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny (also thanks to the personal support – again according to the survey – of 88% of the population), continues to press the president.



Since December last year the “quotations” Zelensky went from 84 percent to 62 percent. The vast majority of those interviewed, 96 percent, instead declared that they have confidence in the military, confirming the December 2022 figure. Furthermore, 88 percent of those interviewed said they to trust of the head of the Ukrainian Army, General Valery Zaluzhny, who had not been included in previous confidence polls. The general takes issue with the Ukrainian president's decision last August to fire regional recruiting officials across Ukraine.

“They were professionals, they knew how to do it, but they are no longer in their place“, Zaluzhny told journalists according to statements reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Just in these hours the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that yesterday, during a routine check, “interception devices were found in offices intended to the head of the Armed Forces” and to the collaborators of Zaluzhnyconsidered the mastermind of the Ukrainian battle against the Russian invasion. There have been rumors of tensions between Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky and also rumors that the general has political ambitions.

