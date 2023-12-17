loading…

Ukrainian soldiers ordered to carry out suicide missions. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Ukrainian marines are reportedly frustrated at orders given to them to launch wave after wave of suicide attacks across the Dnieper River in the southern Kherson region. The mission resulted in heavy casualties contrary to claims made by government officials.

Battlefield conditions on the Dnieper River are extremely difficult and stand in stark contrast to optimistic statements made by President Vladimir Zelensky and other Ukrainian leaders. This was proven by dozens of military members involved in the fighting along the Dnieper River telling their stories to the New York Times.

“This is not even a struggle for survival,” said one Ukrainian soldier, reported by The New York Times. “This is a suicide mission.”

The New York Times described the raid across the river as “brutal and futile.” Ukrainian troops were attacked on riverbanks or in water, even before they reached the other side. Although commanders rejected most media requests to visit troops in the region, drone footage of the region verified the accounts of troops interviewed, US media outlets said.

Russian airstrikes turned the riverbank into “a collection of mud and tree debris,” The New York Times reported. One of the soldiers said new troops arriving on the east bank had to step over corpses of marines stuck in the mud. Some bodies had been left there for months because the shelling was too intense to be retrieved.

“The people who end up there are not psychologically prepared,” the soldier said. “They don't even understand where they are going. They were not informed by the command that (sent) them there.”

He added that he had never seen anything so devastating in any other fierce fighting in Ukraine, including last year's battle for Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukrainian). “That is very wasteful.”

The Marines expressed frustration that only optimistic reports about the Ukrainian counterattack were being made public. For example, Zelensky claims that Kiev troops have gained a foothold on the left bank of the river. “There is no such thing as an observation post or position,” said one soldier. “It's impossible to gain a foothold there. It is impossible to move equipment there.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine's leaders essentially sent their troops to “annihilation” as they tried to advance toward a small beachhead on the Russian-held side of the river. He said Zelensky's regime was increasingly desperate after a failed summer counteroffensive, sending its troops to “killing grounds” along the Dnieper.

Ukrainian forces have suffered more than 125,000 casualties since June, when their counteroffensive began. Zelensky has tried to paint a rosy picture of the outcome of Ukraine's battle as he travels around the world seeking more military and economic aid. Large aid packages from the US and EU have stalled in recent weeks amid growing public opposition.

(ahm)