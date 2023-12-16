loading…

Local member of Parliament in Ukraine named Sergey Batrin detonated three hand grenades during a council meeting in the Transcarpathia region. A total of 26 politicians were injured. Photo/Anadolu

KYIV – Local Member of Parliament in Ukraine Sergey Batrin detonated three hand grenades at a council meeting in the Transcarpathia region.

The incident occurred at the Keretskivska council building in the Mukachevo district on Friday. This left 26 political council members injured, six of whom were in serious condition.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, police investigative operational groups, explosives experts and criminal investigators have been actively working at the scene.

A statement from the Security Service of Ukraine revealed that an investigation had been launched, categorizing the event as being of a “terrorist” nature.

The incident reportedly occurred in the middle of discussions on the 2024 budget at a Keretskivska board meeting, where objections were raised regarding certain budget issues.

Quoting local media Mukachevo.net, Saturday (16/12/2023), the perpetrator of the explosion of three hand grenades, Sergey Batryn, was a member of Parliament representing the Servant of the People Party, of which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a member.

Initially, the Ukrainian National Police said on Friday that the explosion had claimed the lives of two people, one of whom was the person carrying the explosives, while 11 others were injured.

But later, information was updated to say that 26 people were injured, and six of them were in serious condition.

