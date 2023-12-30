loading…

Ukraine launches drone attack on city in Russia, killing 20 people. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia said 20 people including two children were killed and 111 injured in Ukraine's “indiscriminate” attacks that allegedly included cluster bombs in the Russian provincial capital, Belgorod, on Saturday (30/12/2023). Moscow also promised to respond.

The Belgorod region, which borders northern Ukraine, like other Russian border zones, experiences shelling and drone attacks throughout the year. Authorities blamed Ukraine, although there had been no previous attack on such a scale.

The Kommersant newspaper quoted a source close to the Russian Investigative Committee as saying that missiles fired from multiple rocket launchers in Ukraine's Kharkiv region hit a skating rink in the center of Cathedral Square, a shopping center and residential buildings.

There was no official comment from Kyiv, but Ukrainian news agency RBC-Ukraine quoted an unnamed source as saying Ukrainian forces had directed fire at military targets in Belgorod in response to Russia's heavy bombardment of Ukrainian cities the previous day.

The Ukrainska Pravda news site quoted unnamed security service sources as blaming the destruction of civilian infrastructure on “unprofessional actions by Russian air defenses, as well as deliberate and planned provocations”.

Russia's UN mission in New York said it had requested a Security Council meeting, which began at 4 p.m.

Within hours of the attack in Belgorod, Ukrainian authorities said two Russian S-300 missiles hit the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, wounding 21 people including two boys aged 16 and 14.

One missile hit the Kharkiv Palace Hotel and another an apartment building. Officials said a medical institution and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

Air raid sirens earlier sounded across Belgorod as region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov urged all residents to move to shelters.