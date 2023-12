In addition to celebrating Christmas, we also look back on the past year and reflect on the less pleasant things that happen in the world. Singer Yana Popova fled to the Netherlands with her family because of the war in her home country Ukraine. There she was a professional singer, but her career came to a standstill due to the war. In the Netherlands she is trying to pick up the thread again. On the SPUNCK Stage she sings the Ukrainian Christmas carol 'Good evening, master'.