Ukrainian attack in Crimea, Kiev: “Russian landing ship destroyed in the port of Feodosia”

“The large landing ship Novocherkassk” was “destroyed” by air force pilots in Feodosia, Crimea. The Ukrainian forces declared this on Telegram.

“And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone who participated in the operation,” said Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed “damage” to one of its warships following a Ukrainian attack on a port on the Crimean peninsula. The amphibious landing ship Novocherkassk, part of the Russian Black Sea fleet, was hit by Ukrainian raids, the ministry announced in a note released by the Tass agency, which however makes no reference to the extent of the damage to the ship which was anchored in the port of the city of Feodosia.

According to the governor of the region annexed by Russia in 2014, one person was killed and two others injured in the attack. Previously the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported completely destroying and sinking the vessel using cruise missiles. According to Moscow, Russian air defense destroyed two Ukrainian fighters, Sukhoi Su 24, which are part of tactical squadrons of the Ukrainian Air Force and used guided missiles during the attack.