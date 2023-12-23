loading…

Ukraine will get its first F-16 fighter jet. A total of 18 units have been prepared by the Netherlands. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Ukraine will earn jet fighter F-16 the first to be sent by the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this during a telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. According to Rutte, preparations for delivery have been made.

The Netherlands, an EU and NATO country, is one of Kyiv's backers who has pledged to provide combat aircraft over the next few years, along with Denmark, Norway and Belgium.

Zelensky claimed in August that the Netherlands and Belgium had jointly promised 42 fighter jets to Ukraine, although the two countries' joint statement did not provide a specific number.

On Friday, Rutte said in a post on X that the initial delivery would include 18 planes.

The Dutch Prime Minister, as quoted by RT, Saturday (23/12/2023), also said previously that his country's entire F-16 fleet consisted of 42 aircraft and that Amsterdam needed to keep some for its own training purposes.

On Friday, Zelensky thanked Rutte in a post on X for his cabinet's decision, adding that they also discussed Ukraine's current military needs, including artillery, drones and air defense.

“A number of criteria also still have to be met before deliveries can take place, including personnel and infrastructure requirements,” Rutte said.

He also admitted that his country had not received an export permit from the United States as a manufacturer of F-16 fighter jets.