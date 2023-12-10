A decision has not yet been made, but Ukraine is evaluating whether or not to send its athletes to the Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year (2024): this was announced by the Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports, Matvyi Bidnyi, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine.

The minister explained that the decision will be taken taking into account the interests of the country. “This is not just a sporting issue, it is a foreign policy issue – explained Bidnyi -. The decision to participate (in the Olympics, ed.) must be based on the interests of our state. We must remain calm and make balanced decisions. Every athlete understands this.”

In response to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Paris Games under a neutral flag, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this week that in this way the IOC “essentially gave Russia is given the green light to turn the Olympics into a weapon.” According to Kuleba, in fact, “the Kremlin will use every Russian and Belarusian athlete as a weapon in its propaganda war”.