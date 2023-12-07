The US Congress blocks funding for Kiev. Biden warns: “Putin will not stop at Ukraine”

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked the progress of an extraordinary law that would have allocated around 111 million dollars, much of which in aid to Ukraine. 51 voted in favor of examining the law as a matter of urgency, against 49. Sixty votes would have been needed.

For the President of the United States Joe Biden It’s a slap in the face, just hours after his appeal to Congress to approve the allocation of funds at a critical moment in the war between Ukraine and Russia. The text it also included funds for Israel and humanitarian aid to Gaza. Independent senator Bernie Sanders voted with the Republicans.

READ ALSO: Biden in Congress pushes for approval of aid to Kiev: “The stop is a gift to Putin”

Biden issued a stark warning, saying that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “won’t stop there” if he manages to conquer Ukraine. The US president urged Congress to provide emergency funding to Kiev. “If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there… he’ll move forward, he’s made that clear,” Biden said at the White House. And if Russia attacks a member of the NATO alliance, Biden warned, “then we will have something that we don’t want and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting against Russian troops… if it moves to other parts of NATO.”

“Congress must approve funding for Ukraine before the holiday break, it’s simple,” Biden said. “We all – he added – have seen the brutality that Putin is inflicting on Ukraine, invading another country, trying to subjugate his neighbors”. “Our European allies – he continued – are prepared to remain at our side, they know that Putin will continue to move forward and attack NATO allies“.

Subscribe to the newsletter