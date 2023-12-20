The Ukrainian government is moving towards a maxi-mobilisation, while things are going badly for Zelensky

In order to continue to defend itself, Kiev is preparing a gigantic mobilization and could lower the'minimum age from the conscription at 25 years old. It is reported by 'the Republic‘.



The said it president Volodymyr Zelensky in the long end-of-year press conference yesterday afternoon at Kievconfirming the chasm created between him and the head of the armed forcesValery Zaluzhny.

This time it wasn't a catwalk like the previous ones, when the president's image was solid and the battlefield promised success. Zelensky immediately addressed the issue of mobilization, an unpopular move necessary to replace the fallen, wounded and exhausted soldiers after two years in the trenches.

«Commander in chief Zaluzhny – he says – suggested mobilize between 450 thousand and 500 thousand people. There are so many, I replied that to authorize such a request they would have to bring forward other arguments justifying it.” (…)

It is not a personal issue but one of 40 million Ukrainians: he must say how he intends help those on the front, I want the details and wait for the results on the battlefield. To support a soldier you need the taxes of six civilians; to recruit another 500 thousand, three million civilians would be needed.”

He says he is willing to lower the minimum age to 25 years old “if they demonstrate that it is necessary”, but he will not sign the controversial opening of the mobilization to women. Green light, however, for drones made in Kiev: he will produce a million of them next year. (…).

