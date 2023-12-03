Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine for peace, behind Biden and Zelensky’s back

Peace between Ukraine and Russia is approaching. At least according to what Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh saysaccording to which, we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano, “American diplomacy would have calmly bypassed the White House, with a Joe Biden increasingly forced into a corner, and – above all – that in the parts of Kiev would be ready to sacrifice Zelensky to reach the goal.”



“Zelensky was made to understand that it would not be him, but the military who would solve this problem and that negotiations would continue with or without him.” Not only that, he was even told: “If necessary, we will pay for your trip to the Caribbean”, the same official reports to Hersh, as the Pulitzer Prize winner himself writes on Substack.

As Il Fatto explains, “the talks are already underway, carried out by two of the most important generals of both armies, Valery Gerasimov of Russia and Valery Zaluzhny of Ukraine. Russian President Putin would stand by and leave carte blanche to the military, the Ukrainian would have the support of American diplomacy and a large part of the Ukrainian power behind him, now ready to dump their president.”

“The issue of possible fixation of borders along the current front line with the retention of Crimea is being discussed and several territories taken back by the Russian Federation and, in exchange, the second option is being evaluated which Kiev could join NATO, but with the commitment that the Alliance will not station troops or offensive weapons there,” says Hersh.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Russia has lost 331,110 men in Ukraine since the start of its large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on December 2, writes the Kyiv Independent. This number includes 1,070 losses that Russian forces suffered in the last day alone.

According to the report, Russia also lost 5,571 tanks, 10,385 armored combat vehicles, 10,410 fuel vehicles and tanks, 7,941 artillery systems, 913 multiple launch rocket systems, 602 air defense systems, 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters , 5,994 drones, 22 ships and boats and one submarine.

