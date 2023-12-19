loading…

Ukrainian military claims Russian troops accidentally shot down its own Su-25 fighter jet. Photo/Business Insider/Sargey Venyafsky

KYIV – Military Ukraine claim the team Russia had accidentally shot down one of his own Su-25 fighter jets.

According to the Kyiv military, the fighter jet was the victim of a “friendly-fire” incident by Moscow forces in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram that Kyiv forces were not responsible for the downing of the valuable fighter plane.

“I can confidently state that it was not Ukrainian air defense that shot down the Russian Su-25 fighter! This was clearly a coordinated action of Russian anti-aircraft forces, for which the entire Ukrainian people expresses deep gratitude!” said Oleshchuk, as quoted by Business Insider, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Russian military bloggers confirmed that the fighter plane was indeed Moscow's, but said it crashed due to bad weather.

The Su-25 is a fighter jet used to support ground attacks. Because they flew at relatively low altitudes, they were vulnerable to detection by air defense systems, and many were shot down in the war.

If the Ukrainian military's claims are true, then this would not be the first case of a Russian fighter plane downing in a “friendly-fire” incident.

In September, British intelligence said that Russia had shot down one of its advanced Su-35 fighter jets near Tokmak, eastern Ukraine.

Moscow's military has not commented on Ukraine's claims regarding the downing of a Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday.

