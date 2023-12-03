loading…

Ukrainian Peacemaker site removes former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger from assassination target list. Photo/War on The Rocks

KIEV – Basis data ‘Peacemaker’ Ukraine which contains people considered enemies of the state, has marked the veteran diplomat United States of America (US) Henry Kissinger as deceased. The former US Secretary of State, who died on Wednesday, was added to the list in May 2022 over alleged participation in Russia’s special information operations against Ukraine.

This online resource, created in 2014, describes itself as “a non-governmental Research Center for Elements of Crimes against Ukrainian National Security, Peace, Humanity and International Law.”

Over the years, the site has been involved in various scandals, including the publication of the personal data of foreign journalists and other individuals considered by the ‘Peacemakers’ to be enemies.

According to the site, Kissinger had spread propaganda and also advocated the separation of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as some southern regions, from Ukraine. This former US national security adviser was named by ‘Peacemaker’ as an accomplice in the Russian government’s crimes against Ukraine and its people, as quoted from RT, Sunday (3/12/2023).

Kissinger served as US Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977 under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and played an important role in improving US relations with the Soviet Union.

The diplomat also spearheaded the normalization of relations with China, something that earned him Beijing’s respect for the rest of his life.

After leaving office, Kissinger remained active in giving lectures and commenting on international affairs. He also traveled to China and was received by the country’s leaders dozens of times.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Kissinger described the West’s decision to offer Kiev a path to NATO membership as a “huge mistake,” fueling the current hostilities.

Last year, he suggested that Ukraine give up its territorial claims over Crimea and grant autonomy to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics – all of which Moscow considers Russian territory – in a bid to end the bloodshed.

Ukraine’s leadership, for its part, has repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions to its neighbors, and has insisted on restoring sovereignty over all of its territory based on the 1991 borders in full.

