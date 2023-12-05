loading…

Ukraine already realizes that it will lose the war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said that a delay in US aid to Kyiv discussed in Congress would create a “grave risk” of Ukraine losing a war with Russia.

Andriy Yermak’s statement was the most candid statement made by a senior Kyiv official amid uncertainty over the future of a crucial US and European Union aid package as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues.

“If aid is delayed, this poses a big risk that we will be in the same position as now,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

“And of course, this makes it impossible to continue liberating and creates a huge risk of losing this war.”

On Monday, White House officials said the US was running out of time and money to help Ukraine fight against Russia.

President Joe Biden’s administration asked Congress in October for nearly $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security, but Republicans who control the House with a slim majority rejected the package.

US officials hope they can still get a significant package approved.

Yermak called the threat of no more direct budget support a problem. The Ukrainian government estimates it will run a budget deficit of $43 billion next year.

“Of course, without this direct budgetary support, it will be difficult to maintain…on the same footing and…the people can really survive…in a situation where the war will continue,” he said.