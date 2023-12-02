Ukraine in the EU? Orban blocks everything

Major obstacle on Ukraine’s road to the European Union. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposes “not to discuss the start of negotiations with Ukraine for accession to the EU at the December summit” because “it is foreseeable that there will not be an agreement and European unity will be broken”. Speaking on Kossuth Radio, Orban reiterated that “now Ukraine’s accession to the EU does not coincide with Hungary’s national interests.”

As La Stampa explains, during an interview with the broadcaster Kossuth Radio, Orban explained that Kiev cannot be part of the EU because “we don’t even know how large its territory is and how many people live there.” But above all because “there is no information on how much money Ukraine would receive (if it became a member state, ed.), from where and from whom”. For this reason he suggested offering, as an alternative, «a strategic partnership of 5-10 years in order to bring them closer, given that the gap is now too wide»”. Orban therefore threatens a veto on the accession process.

An Italian-Russian arrested in Moscow on sabotage charges

Meanwhile, Corriere della Sera reports the story of Ruslan Sidiki, 35 years old, Italian-Russian passport, who was arrested by the Moscow FSB on charges of having carried out sabotage actions. “Last operation in November, the derailment of a freight train near Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, with 15 carriages overturned. Last July 20, on instructions from the intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, he allegedly manufactured explosive devices with which «equipped four drones and used them to carry out an attack on the Dyaghilevo military airport»”, explains the Courier.

It continues: “From what can be seen from his social profiles, Sidiki would have traveled to the Chernobyl area several times. According to the Russian media, he has no criminal record. Investigated for “terrorist act” and “illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transport, shipment or transportation of explosives or explosive devices,” the man faces a total of up to 32 years in prison. Also according to the Russian media he was arrested at Moscow Vnukovo airport while the Farnesina says it is following the case.”

