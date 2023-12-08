loading…

Ukraine is languishing, the White House refuses to provide guarantees about aid. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Government Ukraine cannot expect additional funds from United States of America (US) until the funds are approved in Congress. This was confirmed by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby at a press conference at the White House.

Earlier, the Senate failed to advance a $111 billion spending bill that would have allocated more than $60 billion in aid to Kiev, even after President Joe Biden argued that it would undermine US leadership and prestige.

“We’re not in a position to make that promise to Ukraine, given the situation there,” said Kirby, responding to a reporter who asked whether the White House could provide assurances that additional funds would be channeled to Kiev as quoted by RT, Friday (8/ 12/2023).

The US Congress has approved more than $120 billion in aid to Kiev since the conflict with Russia escalated in February 2022. This aid includes cash payments to keep Ukraine’s government afloat, as well as more than $44 billion worth of Kiev’s weapons, ammunition and military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles. .

Biden requested more than $60 billion in additional funding in mid-October, as House Republicans struggled to choose a new speaker. The White House chose to combine that request with aid to Israel, Taiwan and the US-Mexico border. But that appears to be a mistake, as Republicans insist on addressing the fact that more than six million people have crossed into the US illegally since Biden took office in 2021.

Democrats have called Republicans “hard right” and “extreme,” while Biden on Wednesday made an impassioned plea not to “push the knee” on Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

Biden even warned that US troops might engage Russian forces on NATO territory if Kiev surrendered, prompting a sharp rebuke from the Kremlin.

In addition to partisan bickering among legislators over funding allocations, the US Department of Defense also argues that it is running out of weapons to carry it forward.