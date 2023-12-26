On Tuesday morning, Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the Black Sea: Russia confirmed the damage to the vessel, but did not provide many details. The ship is called Novocherkassk and was hit in the early hours of Tuesday morning when it was in the port city of Feodosia in eastern Crimea. Ukraine says it “destroyed” the ship, Russia limited itself to talking about some damage.

One person was killed in the attack and several others were injured, again according to information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry (to be taken with great caution because the Russian government is known for systematically lying to journalists). It was not clear what the extent of the damage was, although the explosion was visible from a great distance and some buildings in the port area suffered damage. The same ship had been damaged in a previous attack, carried out in March 2022.