Between Thursday and Friday the European Council, i.e. the meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union, will have to decide whether to approve new aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euros, to be added to the European multi-annual budget for the period between 2021 and 2027.

Ukraine considers that money crucial to avoid bankruptcy and continue to defend itself from the Russian invasion. All European countries are in favor of the new tranche of aid, except one: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, the Union country by far closest to Russia.

Unanimity is needed at the European Council for the most delicate decisions: for weeks now European leaders and officials have been trying to understand if there is room to convince Orbán to approve new aid for Ukraine. Precisely in these days the European Commission, the executive body of the Union, is discussing whether to release part of the European funds for Hungary which have been blocked for some time by the Commission itself due to various measures taken by the far-right Orbán government, which in In recent years it has made Hungary a semi-authoritarian country.

Many saw these parallel discussions as a sort of negotiation: Hungary may have asked the Commission to release European funds in exchange for approving new aid to Ukraine.

Both the Hungarian government and the European Commission have denied that the two discussions are linked. At the same time, however, an important collaborator of Orbán, the lawyer Balazs Orban, told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the Hungarian government could decide to approve the new aid to Ukraine if it received reassurances on the release of all the European funds suspended until now: there is talk in all of around 30 billion euros. In short, a negotiation seems to exist. Although it is not clear if and when it will materialize.

The 50 billion euros under discussion for Ukraine are divided into approximately 17 billion in subsidies and 33 billion in very low interest loans. If approved, they will be paid to the Ukrainian government between now and 2027 and would essentially prevent the country from running out of available money.

The budget law approved in November by the Ukrainian parliament foresees a huge deficit for next year, equal to 20 percent of GDP. There are around 39 billion euros, which the government intends to use above all to support the military resistance to the Russian invasion. This is money that Ukraine does not have at the moment, and which it intends to raise partly through the sale of government bonds, but above all through international donations and loans. Should it receive the 50 billion euros from the Union, 18 billion would be used immediately to partially cover this budget hole. Another ten billion is expected to arrive from the United States, where, however, the new aid is currently blocked in Congress due to the opposition of the Republicans, who have the majority in the House.

The 50 billion should be added to the multi-annual budget of the European Union approved at the end of 2020, which provided for a total of 1,216 billion euros to be shared among the 27 member countries and entrusted to the European institutions. The European Commission mostly manages the community budget. In December last year he suspended the disbursement to Hungary of around 10 billion euros from the so-called European “cohesion funds”, i.e. the funds reserved for the poorest and most backward areas of the Union, accusing the Hungarian government of having created an extremely corrupt and illiberal political, economic and judicial system. In May, Hungary approved a justice reform requested by the Commission to release the 10 billion euros: but until a few weeks ago nothing had moved.

To date, however, the total of blocked funds exceeds 30 billion euros: in addition to the 10 billion blocked in December 2022 and linked above all to a justice reform, another 11.7 billion from cohesion funds are still suspended due to various other measures taken by the Orbán government that the Commission considers extremely problematic. For example, the controversial law on “pedophilia”, approved in 2021 and mostly considered a law to put the Hungarian LGBT+ community in difficulty.

Hungary has so far not had access to the 10.4 billion euros it would be entitled to for the so-called Recovery Fund, the reservoir of funds approved by the European Union to contain the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. To do so, the Commission had asked the Hungarian government to respect 27 very stringent conditions in terms of transparency and management of funds: conditions that Hungary has never wanted to respect.

It is not very clear at what point the negotiations have reached and what is actually being discussed. Some European officials who preferred to remain anonymous told the Financial Times that in exchange for approving aid to Ukraine, Orbán not only wants money but also a guarantee of the Hungarian government’s autonomy in managing migration, to which it is very hostile. and greater involvement in the process of enlargement of the European Union towards the east, which has been discussed for years.

Due to some internal rules, the Commission has until Friday 15 December, i.e. until the second day of the European Council, to decide whether to release the 10 billion in cohesion funds for Hungary.