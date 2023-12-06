loading…

Ukraine claims its troops shot down a Russian Su-24M bomber near Snake Island, in the Black Sea region. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Ukraine claiming his forces had shot down a Su-24M bomber jet Russia near Snake Island, Black Sea area, on Tuesday.

According to Kyiv’s military military, the incident occurred as its troops were trying to protect its southern coastline from bombing by Moscow’s planes.

“Ukraine destroyed Russian jets around Snake Island, a Black Sea outpost about 30 miles from the Ukrainian coastline near Romania,” said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported by Newsweek, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

The Ukrainian military added that the enemy jet was trying to attack Kyiv troops in the Odesa region, and was flying with a Su-30SM multirole fighter jet.

Ukraine’s southern command fired anti-aircraft missiles at the Su-24M. This was conveyed by Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Kyiv Air Force, in a statement posted to social media.

The Ukrainian Air Force continued, a Russian An-26 search and rescue aircraft attempted to find the Su-24M crew.

Russia has not publicly commented on Ukraine’s claims.

Kremlin forces targeted Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, in the first hours of the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion. But Ukrainian personnel stationed at the Black Sea outpost quickly became notorious for their expletive-laden response to the Russian warship attack.

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces around Snake Island made headlines again in June, when Ukraine retook the outpost after Russia said it was withdrawing from the island as a gesture of “goodwill”.