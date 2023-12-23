loading…

Ukraine claims to have shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter bombers. Military experts suspect Ukraine used US Patriot missiles for the mission. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – President Volodymyr Zelensky and military officials Ukraine claimed Kyiv forces had shot down three Su-34 fighter-bomber jets Russia on Friday on the southern front. Military experts suspect that the three planes were shot down using Patriot missiles supplied by the United States (US).

Zelensky and his officials called the moment a success in the 22-month war.

The Russian military did not confirm the incident. But Moscow bloggers acknowledged the loss.

“It's daylight today in the southern sector—minus three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers!” wrote Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram, as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (23/12/2023).

Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat described it on national television as a “brilliantly planned operation”.

“There has been no Su-34 in our positive statistics for a long time,” he said, citing the model as one of Russia's most modern aircraft for bombing and other attacks.

Zelensky in his evening video address praised the Odesa region's anti-aircraft units for shooting down Russian planes in the Kherson region.

The region was captured by Moscow forces in the first days of Russia's invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian troops attempted to retake the territory and in November established positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson.

Eurasia Daily, a Russia-based journal, reported Ukraine's claims as plausible. According to the report, Kyiv could launch Patriot missiles, which have a range of up to 160 km against high-altitude targets, from the west side of the Dnipro River.