White House, Shalanda: “Funds for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year”

The White House wanted it raise an alarm to Congress, predicting if legislation cannot be passed by the end of the year – so as to continue financing the defense of Ukraine – which the Russia can definitively gain a foothold and capitalize on the advantage e put an end to the conflict in his favor, after almost two years.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda said the Defense and State departments are at the stage where they have nearly exhausted all available U.S. funds for Kiev — about $111 billion of dollars – leaving recent assistance packages smaller and smaller.

“I want to be clear: Without congressional action, we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine by the end of the year. and to provide equipment from U.S. military stockpiles. There are no magic funds available to deal with this moment. We are out of money and almost out of time,” the budget director said.

On the other hand, no later than yesterday also the Minister Salvini, spoke on the matter from the Free Europe stage, ultra-right convention organized in Florence by the Identity and Democracy group at the European Parliament. On the Ukrainian front, the Northern League leader supported the same line: no more aid to Kiev.

And he’s not the only one. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovin response to questions from a Financial Times journalist on the prospects of EU financing for Ukraine, declared: “A very onerous cause, underlines the Russian diplomat, so much so that “it is becoming increasingly difficult for European countries burning money in the bottomless barrel of Ukraine”.

In such a framework, Tag 24 reports, the European Commission stays the course and returns to iCall on Member States to speed up accession talks relating to Ukraine. It is precisely up to the latter to make a decision in this regard: spokesperson Ana Pisonero reiterates this.

