The Palestinian Authority gets support to lead Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Britain and Egypt have prepared a number of steps so that the Palestinian Authority (PA) led by President Mahmoud Abbas leads Gaza. The proposal ignores the power of Hamas that still exists in Gaza and the rejection of Gaza residents who believe that the Palestinian Authority is known to be corrupt and pro-Israel.

British newspaper The Times, citing British Defense Minister Grant Shapps, reported that a British team is currently in the occupied West Bank to help prepare the Palestinian Authority to take over Gaza.

The report emerged after Grant Shapps visited Ramallah.

“One of the reasons we went to Ramallah to talk to the Palestinian Authority was to understand their capacity and capabilities. “One of the things we will do is talk to the British team who are helping to build that capacity, along with America,” said Shapps, reported by The Times.

US officials have repeatedly said that the PA is the leading candidate to replace Hamas as the governing authority in Gaza once the war there ends.

However, the Israeli prime minister yesterday rejected this possibility. “As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen,” Netanyahu wrote in X.

Apart from Britain, Egypt also proposed that the PA lead Gaza. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the PA should rule Gaza. Shoukry, speaking at an event in Washington, DC, said the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization are the legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people and “must be given the ability to govern the West Bank and Gaza”.

But he added that it was too early to discuss the details of Gaza’s future government because the outcome of Israel’s military campaign was still uncertain.

“I think we have to wait and see what the consequences of this military operation are and the conditions that exist in Gaza and then move on to address the political relationship,” the foreign minister said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In an indirect criticism of the US rejection of calls for a ceasefire, he said that the appropriate response from the international community would be to first call for a cessation of hostilities and then seek a political resolution to the conflict.

“I would have liked to see a ceasefire yesterday, actually 60 days ago,” Shoukry added.

