Before kick-off between Udinese and Sassuolo, a minute's silence was observed for Antonio Juliano, but Paolo Pulici could be seen on the big screens in Friuli

The afternoon for Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese didn't go in the best way. The Bianconeri were overtaken by Sassuolo from 2-0 to 2-2, but the day began with a gross mistake: in the minute of silence in memory of Juliano, a photo of Paolino Pulici was projected on the giant screen.

what a gaffe

—

On the occasion of the 16th matchday of Serie A, the League held a minute's silence in memory of Antonio Juliano, former Napoli, Bologna and national team midfielder who passed away during the week. Precisely in the moment of contemplation came the gaffe: the image of Paolo Pulici, former striker of Turin, Udinese, Fiorentina and the national team, was projected on the giant screens of the Bluenergy Stadium. In the evening the Friulian club apologized with a tweet.