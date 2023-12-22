Sportal.it exclusive: Uccio, message to Valentino Rossi and World Cup dream

The team manager of the Ducati VR46 team Alessio “Uccio” Salucci on the sidelines of the “Campioni in festa” event in Bologna spoke to Sportal.it about the next MotoGP season: “What can be done to improve further? Reconfirming yourself would not be bad. We had a season a little outside of what we expected, with Bezzecchi third in the World Championship, then unfortunately the injury when we were really in form cut our legs a little. We want to start from here, but we can improve, the team has one more year of life, we are together and this is important.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio will join Marco Bezzecchi in Valentino Rossi's team: “He had a really important last part of the season, I hope he continues like this in our team too. He immediately had a great approach with us already from Tuesday in the test after Valencia. team really liked it. We have two young guys, both strong, both who want the same thing. It's very important for the team that they get along, that we can grow together. I can't wait to get started.”

“How much do I enjoy it? I manage the team, I enjoy it, it's a bit of my passion, I already did it in Moto3 and Moto2, I like being with the guys, I like being with the group that has been together for 10 years. It's tough but I enjoy it. Even if it's not easy to manage a group of 50 kids”, Uccio declared to Sportal.it.

“Have I ever thought about working harder since Valentino Rossi stopped? I immediately understood that… thanks to him for the opportunity and I want to make the most of it. The World Championship? With these riders here, never say never.”