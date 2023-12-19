For many years he was known above all for being Valentino Rossi's friend or right-hand man, but since the VR46 landed in MotoGP Alessio Salucci, known to all as “Uccio”, has proven to be much more. With the “Doctor” struggling with his commitments in GT competitions, it was he who took over the command of the Tavullia team, obtaining sendable results.

In fact, in his second season in the premier class, the first victories and a flurry of podium placings arrived, which allowed Marco Bezzecchi to finish the World Championship in third place, after having even cradled his world championship dream until a collarbone injury in the final part of the championship. Establishing a feeling that led the Rimini native to say no to a factory Desmosedici GP with the colors of Prima Pramac Racing to stay with the team that allowed him to explode his talent.

But the merits don't stop there, because after Marc Marquez's painful farewell, Honda chose to focus on Luca Marini as his heir. And this too is a success for a team that was essentially created to help the talents of the VR46 Riders Academy mature. A team that will soon have to decide whether to continue the fruitful relationship with Ducati or perhaps give in to the court of Yamaha or KTM with a view to 2025. All topics we had the opportunity to talk about with Uccio on the occasion of “Campioni in Festa”, the event last weekend with which the Borgo Panigale manufacturer celebrated its triumphal 2023 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna.

“The 2023 season went very well and I didn't expect it either. Obviously I'm talking about the team. I had honestly understood something in the pre-season tests done in February, because we went very fast: what can I say, a bike like this helps. But we we were very good at making it work so well,” Uccio said.

With three victories and third place in the World Championship, perhaps Bezzecchi also managed to go beyond expectations…

“As I said before, we had already seen a good growth from Marco between the middle and the end of the 2022 season. Then he went strong in the end-of-season tests and very strong in the pre-season ones. In short, when a driver confirms himself to be fast in different circumstances, in 2-3 tests, then the light bulb goes on and you start to understand that there really is the possibility of doing very well. It's one thing to have a rider who goes really fast for three hours straight in a test, he may have found the right set-up, the right tyre. In short, he might have managed to put everything together for that moment. However, when you start to see that he is going strong in different circumstances, then also on the race pace and on the time attack, then I understood that we needed to have more serious meetings and I said: 'guys, let's hold on tight because we can really have a good season here'”.

Are you happy that in the end Marco made a heartfelt choice by preferring the VR46 to the official bike that Pramac offered him?

“I am very proud and happy with Marco's choice. Honestly, I didn't push too hard to make sure he stayed, in the sense that I wanted it to be his choice, not an imposition on our part. We had the option, let's not forget it. If had we wanted to sign, he would have been forced to stay another year with us. But we preferred to do things differently. When we met to talk, I told him: 'Consider that the renewal sheet in our favor is torn, you the tear in the front. Make sure it's not there.”

When did you discuss these things with him?

“This happened in the period, more or less, between Austria and Barcelona. At that moment of the season, more or less. I told him not to be influenced by that and to make a choice with his heart, with that that he felt at that moment. He told me: 'It's more the group created in recent years that makes the difference compared to the difference between his bike and the official one'. In short, he still has the bikes on the track sees them. I also told him that I would be happy if he chose the official Ducati. Then I gave him a one-year contract, without 1+1 in our favor. I didn't want to find myself in the situation again where, after a few Grands Prix, I should have returned to the position and discussed a possible renewal. I preferred it that way for both of us. He's with us for a dry year and then it didn't seem right to continue pushing in this direction.”

Photo by: Media VR46

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Alessio Salucci, Team Director

Shortly after the renewal there was the accident at the Ranch and Bezzecchi was back on the bike just 5 days after having undergone surgery on his collarbone. Did you agree?

“I spoke to Porcellini while I was in flight and I asked him what he thought about Marco's immediate return to the track. I asked him if we were crazy or not. Because then I've never liked things done by crazy people. said that we wouldn't have risked anything. It was all in the pilot's hands. The only problem could have been the heat, because it could have created infections in the wound. Luckily we have a very important medical staff on the track. We sterilized a container all for Marco , so as to often dress his wound and do what Porcellini had told us. Marco said he felt like running. At that point we decided to take it turn by turn and see how things would go. We didn't have any constraints. He He immediately had a good feeling with the bike, the injury didn't hurt and that led him to race straight away. Then it's clear that we paid for that choice in the following races, in Thailand and Malaysia. But getting back on track straight away and making the podium in the Sprint in Indonesia, well… it was a lot of stuff.”

But do you think that without this injury you would have remained in the World Cup match until the last match with Bagnaia and Bezzecchi?

“In my opinion Marco got hurt at a key moment in the season. In every sport there is a key moment in the season. We were coming from an extremely positive moment. In India we had won by a landslide. We were going strong and it was a tough moment. Play the world championship? I don't know. Maybe not. But remain protagonists until at least the race before Valencia. I'm sure we would have been able to be in the game up to that moment. Not winning the title. We have to take steps forward. We're not ready nor as a team, we have to improve, and Marco wasn't ready either. He wasn't ready in 2023, but in my opinion he is now. He just needs to show a little more consistency and he's doing it.”

After a 2023 like this, confirming yourself will be tough next year. What could be your target?

“The credible objective for 2024 is to reconfirm ourselves, to do as we did this year. Always be in the top 5 in the race, at least for the start of the World Championship. Then the objectives can change depending on the moment. They can be worsening, but, why not , they could also be improvements. Now I would like to start from where we left off. For me it would already be a good starting point for the season.”

For one who stays, another goes: how did you take it when Marini asked you to go to Honda?

“It was very easy with Maro too. On a human level it was very nice, because I was very happy that he was going to Honda. For him, that was and is an incredible opportunity. And this also came thanks to our team. Luca told me: 'I'm not leaving because I'm sick. No, I'm really happy here. Honda is an opportunity that has arrived thanks to you'. We mustn't forget that we created the Academy to bring riders into the teams officials. So the objective has been achieved. Marini in HRC… We must be happy. We don't make projects out of the blue. We do them and we try to do them in the best way because we believe in them, we believe in what we do. We work to do that We kept Bez, who didn't have an official bike, but Marini did. Apart from the timing, which created some problems with our partners, because not everyone understands the situations. We had to mediate, we did it and it was everything resolved. So I'm really happy for him and for our projects.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

In his place will come Di Giannantonio, a rider who has shown great growth in recent months, even achieving victory, but who has never been part of the Academy circuit. What was the first impact in the Valencia tests?

“I was very happy with Fabio straight away and I expect… him to go strong. Because it's not true that he went strong only before or after signing. He went strong for two months in a row. I analyze things, race per race, shift by shift, and he literally changed gear. I also spoke with Dall'Igna about this to also understand the technical motivation and he told me that it is never just one motivation. There are always 3 or 4 aspects that change the situation. And so he put together a shock absorber that works, a mapping with the gas underneath that he lacked. He put a bit of motivation into it. And consider, however, that at that level all the riders are really very fast. And so Di Giannantonio has arrived. Now I would like him to pick up where he left off. The first test with us was fantastic, a great approach, he got the seventh time, he did 1'30″ 2 with a set of tires that already had a few laps . That's the thing to see, rather than the time attack. I'm very happy, he got on well with the team and we hope he continues to go strong.”

Your contract with Ducati expires at the end of next year, so you will have another important decision to make, with Yamaha having made no secret of its interest in you…

“I still don't know where I see the team in the future. Luckily, almost all the manufacturers have looked for us and we're very pleased. We're talking to everyone and we'll make the decision halfway through the championship.”

Uccio, for many years you played Valentino's friend…

“Yes, the one who didn't do shit…”.

Does it make you proud that this last period has shown that there is something very different about you?

“No, and I'm sincere. Because if someone annoys you and is right, then now I should be happy because in practice I changed things. But when certain people annoyed me, they weren't right. Honestly, I'm very happy with what I'm doing now. But I'm much happier with what I've managed to do in the past.”

From 1 to 10, how happy was Valentino with this season?

“Twenty! Vale is really proud of what we are doing for all the active projects, namely the Academy and the team. We are champions with Bagnaia and the Academy and third in the World Championship with the team and the Academy thanks to Bez. So… The thing that Valentino said to me that stuck with me the most was: 'Shit, we won in MotoGP!'. He told me this after the victory in Argentina. He sent me a voicemail and made me laugh , because we've been winning in MotoGP with him forever. But he was referring to Bezzecchi's victory with the team. But in short, coming from him… He made me laugh!”.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Uccio Salucci, VR46 Racing Team

Read also: