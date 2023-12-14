The company announces the closure of servers for a game that requires a permanent internet connection.

Ubisoft says goodbye to one of its games of 2014

Unexpectedly, Ubisoft has removed The Crew from digital storesnow confirming that it will close its online servers on March 31, 2024. As shown on Steam, the racing game is no longer on sale today, making it impossible to purchase any of its editions.

The Crew will not be playable from April 1, 2024, since the closure of its servers means that it will now be accessible as it is an experience that requires a permanent internet connection. In fact, the title has also been removed from the PlayStation and Xbox stores, since its expiration date is imminent.

A few months ago, Ubisoft announced the closure of servers for many “old games”, which did not include The Crew. “Dismantling such services for older games is not something we take lightly, but It is a necessity since the technology that powered those services has become obsolete“, the company explained at the time.

The Crew has reached 40 million players

The Crew is the first title in an open-world racing saga that has accumulated three installments. Its sequel, released in 2018, has continued with The Crew Motorfest, a title released last September on consoles and PC. The largest installment of the saga opted to include up to 80 new vehicles, including electric cars from brands such as Porsche or Nissan.

This new delivery also bet on multiplayer, having a cooperative mode to explore the world in company, or betting on confrontation in exciting PvP modes for up to 32 players. However, and as is happening over time, focusing exclusively on online means that the game will have an expiration date like its first delivery.

