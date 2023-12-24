You already know that Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition was recently listed and could arrive on Nintendo Switch. Then it was officially announced and now it seems that there are more leaks from Ubisoft.

It has been recently reported a breach of data protection related to the company. These are the details that have been confirmed:

Incident Date: December 20th.

Details of the Violation:

Online leak of Ubisoft's internal software and development tools. VX-Underground, a security collective, shared screenshots of internal tools on social networks. Unauthorized access for approximately 48 hours. Administration revoked access upon realizing the problem. Attempted extraction of around 900 GB of data. They lost access before completing the extraction.

Ubisoft statement to Bleeping Computer:

“We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating. We have no more to share at this time.”

What is your opinion?

