Luckily, the company was able to stop the total file download in time.

Watch Dogs 2, one of Ubisoft's hacker games

Join the conversation

One of the news of the week has been the massive leak at Insomniac Games after a cyber attack that was announced in the previous days. Although today content of stolen material is being leaked due to its slow download, there are many media and public that have become familiar with the study and have respected not sharing said material, although it seems that the attacks are far from overbeing Ubisoft the new affected.

Assassin's Creed have confirmed that they are investigating a case of computer attack that occurred this week, although in his case it has managed to be stopped. According to the vx-underground profile on the social network extract 900 GB of data from Rainbow Six Siegebut the company detected its presence and managed to close access.

Ubisoft has issued a statement stating: “We are aware of a suspected data security incident and are currently investigating it. At this moment, we have nothing more to say.” In this way, it is unknown if the attackers have had time to download important information from the company, and it will be in the coming days or weeks when it could be discovered if this is the case.

The case of Insomniac Games

Although Ubisoft is one of the studios that leaks its next games or news the most in the short term after its announcement, The case of Insomniac Games is one of the most serious in recent years having even been able to download preliminary versions of Marvel's Wolverine, one of its upcoming releases. It has also been very loud to know the studio's 6 games planned until 2032, information arising from documents that include sales data and plans from other members of PlayStation Studios…

Join the conversation