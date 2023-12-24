Ubisoft is another victim of cybercrime and suffers a security breach due to a hack, the person managed to obtain around 900 GB of data before their access was revoked.

Ubisoft suffers a hacking, like Insomniac. This time, the hacker was able to access through a security breach in the system and obtain around 900 GB of data for PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S y/o Nintendo Switch.

According to BleepingComputer, the French developer and publisher has been investigating this possible infiltration of an unauthorized user into its systems for a few days; because she still doesn't know what could have caused it.

He started doing it after seeing images of the company's own internal software and development tools leaked online, but it is possible that this person (or people) had access to the system for 48 hours.

The company behind the recent Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora informed the aforementioned media that they are investigating this alleged security incident with their data.

The most curious thing is that he started doing it after seeing that the security research group VX-Underground began to share screenshots of what looked like internal company services.

“We are aware of an apparent data security incident and are currently investigating it. We have no further to share at this time,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

In the tweet, this account says that an unknown threat told them they had broken security on December 20, once inside the systems they planned to extract almost 1 TB of content.

As part of this alleged security breach, the person who did all this claimed to have gained access to the Ubisoft SharePoint servers, Microsoft Teams, Confluence y MongoDB Atlas.

Thanks to these unauthorized accesses, he was able to share screenshots of said services. MongoDB Atlas recently revealed a breach, but it does not appear that this incident is related.

Were the studio's games unaffected? It is unknown

The attackers assured VX-underground that They tried to steal user data in Rainbow 6 Siegebut they were detected and lost access before they could get it.

This was another cyberattack after the one in 2020 by Egregor, through which they leaked the source code of Watch Dogs Legion, although they also suffered another one in 2022 together with Nvidia, Microsoft and Ubisoft that had a little more damage.

Maybe Ubisoft recognized a hack due to a security breach and they extracted about 900 GB of databut so far the scope of the cyberattack is unknown.