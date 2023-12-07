loading…

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a welcoming ceremony before the meeting at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo/Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky

ABU DHABI – Vladimir Putin’s plane landed in Abu Dhabi for the Russian leader’s first trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2019.

At the start of their meeting, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Putin a “good friend”, and said he was “happy” to meet his Russian counterpart again.

The two leaders last met in June at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where the UAE head of state was the guest of honour.

Putin stressed that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi had recently reached an “unprecedented high level,” and described the UAE as Russia’s biggest trading partner in the Arab world.

United Arab Emirates military jets painted the tricolor of the Russian flag in the sky over the country’s capital to mark Putin’s arrival.

Camel riders and officers on horseback greeted Putin’s motorcade as it made its way from the airport to the presidential palace.

The Kremlin said earlier that, “The leaders of the two countries will discuss the prospects for further development of multifaceted Russia-UAE cooperation, as well as pressing international issues with an emphasis on the situation in the Middle East.”

Negotiations in Abu Dhabi will take place in an extended and one-on-one format, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.

The important Russian delegation also included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, and the heads of the country’s atomic and space agencies.

After Putin finished his program in Abu Dhabi, he traveled to Riyadh for talks with Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince.

